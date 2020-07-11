Fourth Annual Kickstands Up Poker Run taking place today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 11, 2020) — The fourth annual Unknown Saints Kickstands Up for Summer Poker Run will take place today, July 11 at 10:00 a.m. All proceeds raised from the event will go to benefit the Western Wyoming Community College Veteran’s Club.
Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. at Marty’s Gastro Pub and Bombers, 1549 Elk Street in Rock Springs. The Poker Run will begin at 10:00 a.m. The event is open to all licensed vehicles.
Here is the route for this year’s event:
- Flaming Gorge Visitor Center Parking Lot
- The Hub (Manilla, UT)
- John’s Clover Club (Lyman, WY)
- The Eagles (Green River, WY)
- Johnny Mac’s (Rock Springs, WY)
Prize drawings will take place after the poker run at Marty’s and Bombers with the last drawing at 8:00 p.m. Must be present to win. Live music from Free Resonance will be played from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.