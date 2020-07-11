Fourth Annual Kickstands Up Poker Run taking place today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 11, 2020) — The fourth annual Unknown Saints Kickstands Up for Summer Poker Run will take place today, July 11 at 10:00 a.m. All proceeds raised from the event will go to benefit the Western Wyoming Community College Veteran’s Club.

Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. at Marty’s Gastro Pub and Bombers, 1549 Elk Street in Rock Springs. The Poker Run will begin at 10:00 a.m. The event is open to all licensed vehicles.

Here is the route for this year’s event:

Flaming Gorge Visitor Center Parking Lot The Hub (Manilla, UT) John’s Clover Club (Lyman, WY) The Eagles (Green River, WY) Johnny Mac’s (Rock Springs, WY)

Prize drawings will take place after the poker run at Marty’s and Bombers with the last drawing at 8:00 p.m. Must be present to win. Live music from Free Resonance will be played from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.