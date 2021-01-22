Fourth Loves Truck Stop in Wyoming close to opening in Green River

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (January 22, 2021) — Green River city officials toured the yet to be opened Loves Travel Stop Thursday as the company gets very close to opening the facility.

The new facility broke ground last spring and is located on I-80 at the Covered Wagon exit next to Rolling Green Country Club.

Once open, the facility will include gas, convenience store, a Carl JR’s, and a Speedco tire service center. Loves Truck Stop opening is expected sometime in February.

The fire department, some councilmembers, Mayor Pete Rust and some from the city cngineering department took the tour. The company currently has some punch list items to finish and are currently cleaning up the facility in anticipation of a grand opening.

It is the fourth Loves Truck Stop in Wyoming. The others are in Wamsutter, Laramie and Cheyenne.