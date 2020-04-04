Fourth positive COVID-19 case discovered in Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 4, 2020) — Sweetwater County healthcare agencies were notified Saturday, April 4, 2020, by a private lab that Sweetwater County has its fourth case of COVID-19.

The lab has confirmed a male in his 30s, living in Rock Springs has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient remains in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

Sweetwater County’s first patient, a male in his 40s, has recovered. His close contacts will be quarantined until April 10. The second person, a male in his 20s, remains in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home. Only five of his contacts meet state testing criteria. The third person, a child, is in the same home as the second person, and remains in good condition in self-isolation.

It is extremely important to practice social distancing. Treat those you are not housed with as though they are potential COVID-19 carriers.

Sweetwater County health care agencies suggest:

Stay more than 6 feet away from those you are not housed with. Work from home. Make use of Skype, Facetime, email, and text to stay in touch with friends and loved ones. Only send one person to the grocery store.

Staying home, self-isolating and social distancing doesn’t mean stop moving. Find ways to get some steps in – work and play in your yard, go for a walk in the county’s wide, open spaces. Movement will help you avoid a pulmonary embolism, or blood clot. Clots can break off and go through your heart to your lungs. Stay active.

If you have a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, call your provider or call the MHSC COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523 to discuss COVID-19 symptoms.

Stop the spread. Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose and mouth. Cover your cough –cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, NOT in your hands.

More health and community updates can be found at sweetwatermemorial.com, sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov., and cdc.gov.