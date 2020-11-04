Fourth Sweetwater County COVID-19 death reported

(November 3, 2020) — Press Release – Sweetwater County has its fourth COVID-19 death, according to Sweetwater County District Board of Health.

Kim Lionberger, Sweetwater County Public Health Director, said a Rock Springs man in his 70s died today, Nov. 3, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The deceased had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

He is the second Sweetwater County resident to die of COVID-19 in the last three days. A Rock Springs man in his 60s died of COVID-19 on Oct. 31.

Sweetwater County’s previous COVID-19 deaths occurred in July – a Rock Springs man in his 70s died July 13, and a Green River woman in her 90s died July 15.