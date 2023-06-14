Foxes on the rise in Green River

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [FACEBOOK]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — There is a rising concern for foxes in Green River, Wyoming, with many citizens worried about their poultry and other animals. The Green River Animal Control is aware of the issues and has listed ways for citizens to deter them away from their property.

According to the Green River Animal Control Facebook page, it states, “As many citizens of Green River are already aware, we have several foxes in city limits. We have had numerous reports of foxes getting into coops and killing poultry throughout the city. The link below provides a list of deterrents and ways to secure your coops to protect your animals. For more information, please contact animal control at 307-872-0570.”

Click HERE to learn how to protect your animals and deterrents for foxes.