Frank Thomas Wall (April 5, 1939-Nov. 13, 2019)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Nov. 16, 2019) — Frank Thomas Wall, 80 of Green River passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at his home. He was a resident of Green River for the past 51 years.

He was born April 5, 1939, in Evanston, the son of Frank and Velma Wall. He attended schools in Evanston.

He married Paula Elizabeth Vigil on Nov. 14, 1959, in Evanston.

Tom worked for General Chemical as a underground foreman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, roping, horseback riding, snowmobiling with family, visiting people, watching grandchildren and sports. Tom never met a person that was a stranger.

Survivors include his wife Paula Wall of Green River; daughters Debbie Gardea and husband Raul Gardea of Green River, Rhonda Murphy and husband Ted Murphy of Eagle River, Alaska, and Stephanie McCann and husband Kent McCann of Rock Springs; son Chad Riley of Texas; sister Carolyn Rickert of Diamondville; grandchildren Ricky Gardea and Felicia Crawford, Rachel Schaefer and husband Ryan Schaefer, Nathan McCann, and Kory and Kayla Potter; great-grandchildren Bryken Potter, Cole Schaefer, Jade Schaefer, Bransen Potter and Briar Potter.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Velma Wall, brother Doug Wall, grandparents, hunting partner and cousin Fred Riley and granddaughter Amber Wall.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Sweetwater County Event Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

