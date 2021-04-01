Frankie Ballard to perform at the 2021 Wyoming’s Big Show in Rock Springs

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 1, 2021) — The Sweetwater Events Complex is moving full-steam ahead with plans for the 2021 Wyoming’s Big Show. The board and staff are excited about getting Wyoming’s Big Show back after canceling last summer. By all indications, the community is ready to come together in a safe way to celebrate and enjoy family, friends, food and the COUNTY FAIR.

The first big concert announcement for 2021 is country star Frankie Ballard. Frankie Ballard will hit the stage in the After Dark Concert Series at Wyoming’s Big Show on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 pm with support from Genesis Alkali.

Country-blues-rocker Frankie Ballard released his latest album El Rio to critical acclaim and was selected by Rolling Stone as one of the 25 Best Country and Americana albums of 2016 and The Tennessean as one of the best 16 Nashville albums of 2016.

With combined album sales of over 450,000 to date and over 150 million total streams across all streaming platforms, Ballard continues to be a country music stand-out, mixing an American heartland rock sound with traditional country and blues.

Frankie Ballard’s previous album, Sunshine & Whiskey, produced three consecutive number one singles –the platinum-certified “Sunshine & Whiskey,” the gold-certified “Helluva Life,” and one of the Top 3 Billboard Country Airplay songs of 2015, “Young & Crazy.”

He has performed on national television including Today Live with Kelly and Jimmy Kimmel Live. Ballard has performed and toured with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Bob Seger, Kenny Chesney, Sugarland, Big and Rich as well as at festivals such as Summerfest, Tortuga Music Festival, CMA Fest and many more.

The Sweetwater Events Complex is expecting to host the Wyoming’s Big Show that the community has come to love. Watch for information on concerts Tuesday through Saturday, as well as a full line up of secondary entertainment and 4-H & FFA events throughout the week. Wyoming’s Big Show is produced in cooperation with Explore Rock Springs & Green River, WY. For the most up to date visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.