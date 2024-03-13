Free AIS training class offered at Green River Game and Fish office

March 13, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering training for residents who would like to become certified Wyoming aquatic invasive species (AIS) inspectors. The training provides the necessary skills to inspect personally owned and other watercraft.

A free AIS training class is scheduled at the Green River Wyoming Game and Fish office on April 13. Hours of the one-day c course are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The training includes information on the basic biology of invasive species, the impacts and distribution of AIS, and their common transport vectors. It includes classroom instruction and a hands-on watercraft inspection exercise, culminating in a certification exam.

Online registration is available. For more information, contact Josh Leonard at [email protected].