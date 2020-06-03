Free Business Interruption Stipend Program webinars happening Thursday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 3, 2020) — If you missed yesterday’s Wyoming Business Council first webinar concerning the Business Interruption Stipend Program, the agency will be hosting two more webinars tomorrow, Thursday, June 4. These webinar sessions give small-business owners a chance to learn and ask questions about the program, eligibility and application process.

Thursdays webinars are scheduled for 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you are unable to attend one of Thursday’s scheduled webinars, you can watch a recording of a June 1 event by clicking here. Although questions asked by participants in each webinar are different, the content of the presentation is the same in each session.

If you have questions, you are asked to contact Strategic Partnerships Director Ron Gullberg at 307-286-9519 or [email protected].