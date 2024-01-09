Free CDL training for single moms in the Sweetwater County area starts soon

Climb Wyoming of Sweetwater County graduating class.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 9, 2024–Climb Wyoming will begin a free Commercial Driving (CDL) training program soon for low-income single mothers in the Sweetwater County area.

Participants will find meaningful support in all areas of their lives as they launch a new driving career with competitive wages and daytime schedules. Having a CDL opens the door to a wide range of jobs in different industries. Moms will be part of a positive and supportive group of single moms working together to change their lives!

Climb Wyoming CDL training program graduate, Lisa, driving her truck.

To learn more about participating, please attend Climb’s upcoming info meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6:00 p.m. at the Rock Springs Climb Wyoming office located at 404 N Street, Suite 301. Childcare is not provided—please plan accordingly.

Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is for low-income single mothers to discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive, evidence-based program approach that includes job skills training, life skills, and mental health services.

With questions, call or text Chynna at 307-922-7031, find Climb on Facebook, or visit ClimbWyoming.org.