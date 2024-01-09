Free CDL training for single moms in the Sweetwater County area starts soon

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]
January 9, 2024–Climb Wyoming will begin a free Commercial Driving (CDL) training program soon for low-income single mothers in the Sweetwater County area.
Participants will find meaningful support in all areas of their lives as they launch a new driving career with competitive wages and daytime schedules. Having a CDL opens the door to a wide range of jobs in different industries. Moms will be part of a positive and supportive group of single moms working together to change their lives!
To learn more about participating, please attend Climb’s upcoming info meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6:00 p.m. at the Rock Springs Climb Wyoming office located at 404 N Street, Suite 301. Childcare is not provided—please plan accordingly.
Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is for low-income single mothers to discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive, evidence-based program approach that includes job skills training, life skills, and mental health services.
With questions, call or text Chynna at 307-922-7031, find Climb on Facebook, or visit ClimbWyoming.org.