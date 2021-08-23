Free child car seat inspection this Saturday in Rock Springs





August 23, 2021 — The Child Passenger Safety Program is putting out the word that a child car seat inspection will be taking place at the Rock Spring’s Albertson’s Parking Lot this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Certified technicians will be on hand performing inspections and training parents and caregivers to install and adjust their car seats properly. There is no cost for this service.

“Think of it as a private lesson in the correct use of your car seat,” says Clark Allred, Battalion Chief, Sweetwater County Fire District #1 and program coordinator.

In Wyoming, the misuse rate of child car seats can range anywhere between 84%-92%. That is higher than the national percentage. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 73 percent of all child passenger restraints are used incorrectly. Allred says, “It’s a parent and caregiver’s responsibility to make sure a child’s car seat is properly installed and adjusted. We’re here to show you how.”

“Under Wyoming law, all children under nine years of age must be restrained in an appropriate car seat — whether in the family car or traveling with friends or relatives,” stated Allred. Properly used, a car seat reduces the risk of death by 71 percent for rear-facing infants and 54 percent for forward-facing toddlers; a booster seat reduces the risk of death by 59 percent for children ages 4 to 8.

A ROLL-CAR prop from the Wyoming Department of Transportation will also be present at the event so individuals can see what happens to a child in a properly and improperly installed car seat when a car rolls.