Free child car seat inspections and education today in Rock Springs





August 28, 2021 — In Wyoming, the misuse rate (including improper installation) of child car seats can range between 84%-92%. How safe is your child? The Child Passenger Safety Program will have a free child seat inspection today at the Rock Spring’s Albertson’s parking lot. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Certified technicians will be on hand performing inspections and training parents and caregivers to install and adjust their car seats properly. “Think of it as a private lesson in the correct use of your car seat,” says Clark Allred, Battalion Chief, Sweetwater County Fire District #1 and program coordinator.

“Under Wyoming law, all children under nine years of age must be restrained in an appropriate car seat — whether in the family car or traveling with friends or relatives,” stated Allred. Properly used, a car seat reduces the risk of death by 71 percent for rear-facing infants and 54 percent for forward-facing toddlers; a booster seat reduces the risk of death by 59 percent for children ages 4 to 8.

A ROLL-CAR prop from the Wyoming Department of Transportation will also be present at the event so individuals can see what happens to a child in a properly and improperly installed car seat when a car rolls.