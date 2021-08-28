Free child car seat inspections and education today in Rock Springs

August 28, 2021 — In Wyoming, the misuse rate (including improper installation) of child car seats can range between 84%-92%. How safe is your child? The Child Passenger Safety Program will have a free child seat inspection today at the Rock Spring’s Albertson’s parking lot. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Certified technicians will be on hand performing inspections and training parents and caregivers to install and adjust their car seats properly. “Think of it as a private lesson in the correct use of your car seat,” says Clark Allred, Battalion Chief, Sweetwater County Fire District #1 and program coordinator.
“Under Wyoming law, all children under nine years of age must be restrained in an appropriate car seat — whether in the family car or traveling with friends or relatives,” stated Allred. Properly used, a car seat reduces the risk of death by 71 percent for rear-facing infants and 54 percent for forward-facing toddlers; a booster seat reduces the risk of death by 59 percent for children ages 4 to 8.
A ROLL-CAR prop from the Wyoming Department of Transportation will also be present at the event so individuals can see what happens to a child in a properly and improperly installed car seat when a car rolls.