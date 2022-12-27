Free Christmas tree recycling program going on through Jan. 31

Recycled Christmas Trees – Wyo4news photo

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — For those just getting around to taking down their Christmas tree(s), as a reminder, the City of Rock Springs Parks & Recreation Department is sponsoring their free Christmas tree recycling program.

Before dropping off your tree, please remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights, and tree stands before recycling. Unlocked trees only. No wreaths or other green waste, please. Christmas trees can be taken to 200 Community Park Drive from Dec. 26 until Jan. 31 during daylight hours. The trees will be recycled into mulch to replenish the city’s tree mulch stockpile.

As a reminder, trees placed at the curb are taken to the landfill but are not composted.