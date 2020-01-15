Free Christmas tree recycling program going on through Jan. 31

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 15, 2020) — For those just getting around to taking down their Christmas tree(s), a reminder, the City of Rock Springs Parks & Recreation Department is still sponsoring their free Christmas tree recycling program.

Old Christmas trees can be taken to 200 Community Park Drive until Jan. 31 during daylight hours. The trees will be recycled into mulch to replenish the city’s tree mulch stockpile.

Officials do not currently have a count of how many trees have been dropped off, but plan on doing a count prior to the mulching process.

Before recycling your tree, please remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights and tree stands. Unflocked Christmas trees only, no wreaths or other green waste.

Trees placed at curbside end up in the landfill and are not part of this recycling program.