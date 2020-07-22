Free ‘Community Shred Day’ is today at Commerce Bank

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 22, 2020) — The annual free “Community Shred Day” will be taking place today, Wednesday, at Commerce Bank. The shredding will take place in the bank’s back parking lot located at 1575 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs. Hours will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Due to the current pandemic, Commerce Bank is asking those attending to stay in their vehicles, drive-thru, and drop off their items to be shred. Unfortunately, this year’s event will not include the traditional free lunch.

Commerce Bank staff will be following the regulations and guidelines that are in place the day of the event, to keep both employees and community members safe.