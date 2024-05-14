Free Community Shred day occurring today

May 14, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Grab those stacks of loose, personal, or legal papers you have been meaning to dispose of and stop into Commerce Bank of Wyoming today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for their annual Community Shred Day event. All area residents, not just bank customers, can take advantage of the free shredding services in the bank’s parking lot at 1575 Dewar Drive. WyoData Security will be providing the shredding service.

Not only will Commerce Bank be providing free shredding services, but also offering a complimentary hot dog lunch for those shredding. A free-will donation to benefit the Ray Lovato Recycling Center is also encouraged. Commerce Bank of Wyoming will match all funds raised up to $500.00.

Shredding Services

It is recommended that there be a limit of two bags or boxes per person. Items that can be shredded include scam mailings, bills, banking statements, credit card offers, and more. Binders cannot be shredded. They are also asking that papers not be stapled or clipped together. Visitors may either drop off items to be shredded while staying inside their vehicles or park and enjoy the complimentary lunch.