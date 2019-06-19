Free “Cool Science” Shows Happening Today In Green River

Green River, WY (6/19/19) – Today the Sweetwater County Library System will be presenting Marc Straub and “Cool Science” for two shows in Green River.

Advertisement

The first free shows will take place at 11:00 a.m. at Centennial Park, 160 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. A second show at 2:00 p.m. will be at the Sweetwater County Library, 300 N 1st East Street in Green River. The Centennial Park show is for all ages with library show for teens only. Please check with the library for seating availability.

Advertisement

The “Cool Science” show will also make an appearance at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs on Friday, June 21. Show times will be at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. with no admission charged.