Free COVID-19 vaccinations at Wind River Hotel and Casino this weekend

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

RIVERTON, WYOMING (March 23, 2021) – Today Wind River Family and Community Health Care announced a collaboration with Fremont County Public Health, and Eastern Shoshone Tribal Health to offer a mass free vaccination clinic in the Spring Mountain Room at Wind River Hotel & Casino on March 26 and 27, 2021. The vaccination clinic will operate 6 PM-8 PM each day.

“Everyone 16 and up is welcome,” said Dr. Oland, Chief Medical Officer at Wind River Family and Community Health Care. “They don’t even have to be Fremont County residents. We will not turn anyone away.”

A limited amount of single-dose Johnson and Johnson shots will be available. Once those are gone, the clinic will begin to administer Pfizer vaccines.

Participants will simply need to provide an I.D. at registration to prove their age to be eligible for a free vaccination. Once vaccinated, participants will receive $10 in Free Slot Play as well as other gifts donated by Wind River Hotel and Casino.