Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on April 9-10, no appointments needed

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 2, 2021) — If you’ve found it difficult to make time to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s free drive-thru clinic may be the answer.

Advertisement

The hospital has 500 Moderna vaccines it plans to administer from 2-7 p.m. April 9 and 10 during a drive-thru clinic at the hospital’s main entrance. Those getting the vaccine must be 18 years old or older.

Here’s how you can get the first of two Moderna vaccines:

Please travel east up Skyline to the hospital entrance. Avoid College Drive for entry.

Once on campus, drive along the front of the hospital to the main entrance under the awning at 1200 College Drive.

You’ll be asked to fill out some paperwork.

Pull forward under the awning to receive your vaccine.

You’ll then be asked to pull into a parking area to wait for 15 minutes as a precaution against possible reactions.

It’s that simple.

MHSC will schedule a booster clinic May 7 and 8 to offer the second vaccine. You’ll be provided with information on the drive-thru times, other health precautions and a vaccination card that you must bring back for the second vaccine.

Questions? Call 307-352-8561.