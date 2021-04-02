Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on April 9-10, no appointments needed

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 2, 2021) — If you’ve found it difficult to make time to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s free drive-thru clinic may be the answer.

 

The hospital has 500 Moderna vaccines it plans to administer from 2-7 p.m. April 9 and 10 during a drive-thru clinic at the hospital’s main entrance. Those getting the vaccine must be 18 years old or older.

Here’s how you can get the first of two Moderna vaccines:

  • Please travel east up Skyline to the hospital entrance. Avoid College Drive for entry.
  • Once on campus, drive along the front of the hospital to the main entrance under the awning at 1200 College Drive.
  • You’ll be asked to fill out some paperwork.
  • Pull forward under the awning to receive your vaccine.
  • You’ll then be asked to pull into a parking area to wait for 15 minutes as a precaution against possible reactions.

It’s that simple.

MHSC will schedule a booster clinic May 7 and 8 to offer the second vaccine. You’ll be provided with information on the drive-thru times, other health precautions and a vaccination card that you must bring back for the second vaccine.

Questions? Call 307-352-8561.

 

 

