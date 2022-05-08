Free Economic Development Panel meeting to take place at WWCC May 18

May 8, 2022 — Press Release

The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition, in partnership with Western Wyoming Community College, will be hosting an Economic Development Panel on May 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Western Wyoming Community College Rock Springs Campus in room 3650. The panel discussion will be centered on the future of Sweetwater County’s economy, workforce, and upcoming industry expansions from local experts.

Green River Mayor Pete Rust said. “We are very excited to see the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition step up and create a free informational event for all of Sweetwater County. We have some great impactful economic projects coming into the area that will help all of Sweetwater County grow. This panel features the future of economic growth in Southwest Wyoming!”

SEDC’s Economic Development Specialist, Kayla McDonald, said, “The purpose for this panel is to give the community the opportunity to learn about what kind of impacts will be taking place here in Sweetwater County from the expansions that are projected in the

next several years. We are aware that a qualified workforce is going to be crucial, and with the right partnerships in place with Western Wyoming Community College, our County will be able to embrace and support the expansions. We encourage businesses and community members to attend and learn about the economic impacts and future of each of these expansions will hold for Sweetwater County and its residents.”

This is free to the public, and the Sweetwater County Business Community is encouraged to participate. Leaders from the following organizations and industries will participate, TerraPower of Wyoming, Rocky Mountain Power of Wyoming, Genesis Alkali, Şişecam, Western Wyoming Community College, and Sweetwater County Assessor Dave Divis.

For more information on the Coalition, visit www.sweetwateredc.org.