Free Fishing Day includes this morning’s Huck Finn Derby

June 5, 2021 — The Huck Finn Fishing Derby will take place today at the Wahtah Fishing Pond off Yellowstone Road in Rock Springs. This free annual event is for everyone age 3 to 12 as is part of the Rock Springs Civic Center’s Summer Programs.

Registration will take place between 8:30 and 9 a.m., with the derby going from 9 a.m. to noon.

Today is also the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Free Fishing Day throughout the state, excluding Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park. Anyone can fish today without a fishing license.