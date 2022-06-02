Free Fishing Day is Saturday with Huck Finn Derby taking place

June 2, 2022 -- Saturday is Free Fishing Day in Wyoming. The day is part of National Boating and Fishing Week. Anglers can fish without a license throughout the state on Saturday with the exception being waters on the Wind River Reservation and in Yellowstone National Park. The Wyoming Department of Fish and Game reminds those fishing on Free Fishing Day that all fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions, and stream closures will remain in effect.

Locally, the Huck Finn Fishing Derby will take place at the Wataha Fishing Pond on Saturday. The free event is for kids 3 to 12 and will occur from 9 a.m. until noon. Saturday registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. The Rock Springs Civic Center will also be awarding prizes.