Free ‘good old songs’ concert at White Mountain Library on Tuesday

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 11, 2021) — The funny and talented American folk duo Jackie Davidson and Gary Brandt will present their “Singing the Good Old Songs Again” show on Tuesday, June 15 at the White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs. The free performance begins at 7 p.m.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Their show includes a tribute to the music Gordon Lightfoot and the New Christy Minstrels. It also includes songs from the 60s folk revival, and a sing-a-long of folk songs. Jackie and Gary include jokes and stories in their performances, and a lot of audience participation.

Jackie is a talented banjo player and an original member of the Grammy award winning group: The New Christy Minstrels, which soon became regulars on “The Andy Williams Show.” She has performed with many talented performers such as Sammie Davis Jr., Tennessee Ernie Ford, Kate Smith and Carol Channing. She has also performed at the White House and Carnegie Hall, and on the Tonight Show.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Gary is a popular folklorist, singer, and songwriter in his beloved state of Michigan. A retired educator and coach, the 12-string guitar player has shifted to performing full time. He has composed songs and performances for such venues as TV 2 Detroit, National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Chrysler Omni Arts.

Performing together, Jackie and Gary provide an energetic, entertaining, and fun show. They make their audiences laugh out loud and feel a part of the show by encouraging participation and interaction.