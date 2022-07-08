Free “Movie in the Park” happening tonight in Green River

July 8, 2022 — Residents will be able to enjoy a cool break from the summer heat tonight when the Green River Parks and Recreation Department presents its Movie in the Park. The movie Disney/Pixar’s “Luca” will be featured.

The animated movie will be shown at Centennial Park on East Flaming Gorge Way and will get underway at dark. Families are invited to bring blankets and chairs.

Concessions will be available, benefiting the local Girl Scouts.