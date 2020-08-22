Free supplemental food distribution today at Events Complex

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 22, 2020) — The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies will be holding a free food distribution event today beginning at 1 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex. All food is distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Mobile Panty Truck will be providing food assistance to anyone in need. There are no eligibility requirements, membership fees or forms to fill out. The food is available for anyone who needs supplemental food assistance.

Those attending are asked to please make sure there is room in your vehicle to place the food bundle.