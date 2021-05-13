Free tree sapling giveaway event this evening in Green River

May 13, 2021 — This evening, the City of Green River will celebrate Arbor Day with an event at the Riverview Cemetery. The City will be handing out 100 free tree saplings on a first-come-first-served basis from 4 to 6 p.m. This is a limit of one per family.

In addition, visitors are encouraged to view the 21 new trees that were recently planted at the cemetery, replacing those lost in last September’s wind storm. Rocky Mountain Power donated the trees.

As a reminder, the Green River City-wide cleanup will take place this Saturday. Call the Green River Chamber for more information. The Rock Springs City Wide cleanup is taking place through the end of May.