Freeze warning in effect for Sweetwater County

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (September 1, 2020) — The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a freeze warning for Sweetwater County, effective from 2 AM to 8 AM on Wednesday, September 2.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 are expected in some areas.

This effect is in place for Sweetwater, Sublette, and Lincoln counties.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Take precautions to protect any vegetation that would be harmed by frost and freezing temperatures.

Temperatures will not be quite as cold as it was this morning, however; lower temperatures tonight and Wednesday morning are still expected to be cold enough to produce a hard freeze.