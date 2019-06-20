Freeze Warning Issued For Sweetwater, Lincoln, And Sublette Counties

(6/20/19) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a freeze warning has been issued for Sweetwater, Lincoln, and Sublette Counties. The freeze warning will be in effect from midnight to 8 a.m. on Friday, June 21. See the complete information on the warning issued below:
Upper Green River Basin Foothills-Upper Green River Basin-
Including the cities of Pinedale, La Barge, Big Piney, and Farson
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT
FRIDAY…
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Freeze
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT
Friday.
* LOCATIONS…Including the cities of Pinedale, La Barge, Big
Piney, and Farson.
* TEMPERATURE…Low temperatures will fall between 27 to 30
degrees for several hours overnight.
* IMPACTS…The cold temperatures could harm sensitive outdoor
plants. Residents are encouraged to bring in or cover up any
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.