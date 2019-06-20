Freeze Warning Issued For Sweetwater, Lincoln, And Sublette Counties

(6/20/19) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a freeze warning has been issued for Sweetwater, Lincoln, and Sublette Counties. The freeze warning will be in effect from midnight to 8 a.m. on Friday, June 21. See the complete information on the warning issued below:

WYZ025-026-211030-

/O.NEW.KRIW.FZ.W.0002.190621T0600Z-190621T1400Z/

Upper Green River Basin Foothills-Upper Green River Basin-

Including the cities of Pinedale, La Barge, Big Piney, and Farson

114 PM MDT Thu Jun 20, 2019

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM MDT

FRIDAY…

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Freeze

Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT

Friday.

* LOCATIONS…Including the cities of Pinedale, La Barge, Big

Piney, and Farson.

* TEMPERATURE…Low temperatures will fall between 27 to 30

degrees for several hours overnight.

* IMPACTS…The cold temperatures could harm sensitive outdoor

plants. Residents are encouraged to bring in or cover up any

sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or

highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

