Freeze Watch issued for Sweetwater and area counties

Stock photo

October 5, 2023 — The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Freeze Watch for much of Sweetwater County from Friday night to Saturday morning. Some high elevations could experience sub-zero temperatures in the mid-20s. Affected areas include East Sweetwater County, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River, Riverton Basin, Lander Foothills, Green Mountains, and Rattlesnake Range.

Impacts include Frost and freeze conditions, killing crops and other sensitive vegetation. The cold could also possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

In Rock Springs and Green River, tonight’s forecast calls for a low of around 35. But, on Friday night into early Saturday morning, we could see some frost with an expectant near 30. Early morning patchy fog and frost are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday mornings. We will warm up nicely on Saturday with a high near 70, with Saturday night’s low at 35.