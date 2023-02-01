Freezing for a Reason – 2023 Jackalope Jump returns this weekend

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — With cold temperatures in the air and the pond at the perfect temperature, Life Skills and the Rock Springs Police Department are gearing up for their annual Jackalope Jump fundraiser to raise money for the Special Olympics.

The Special Olympics is a non-profit organization that provides year-round sports training and competitions. The program is made for all ages and helps them create an enjoyable experience and leadership along the way. The athletes are able to make connections with people around the state, country, and sometimes even around the world.

RSPD Officer Kendall Boglino explained that the Jackalope Jump originally began in New York as they wanted to raise money for Special Olympic athletes. They came up with the idea to have people jump into freezing cold water and raise money in the process. Since then, Rock Springs has joined in on the fun. The theme for this year’s event is “Be a Hero”, and all are encouraged to come dressed up as their favorite hero, whether that is a person in your life or a fictional character.

Rebecca James from Life Skills works very closely with several Special Olympic athletes in Sweetwater County. She stated that the Olympics, “Is an experience that really changes their life. It gives them that sense of inclusion and that opportunity to participate where they might not have had that opportunity beforehand.” James encourages all to take the opportunity to watch the Special Olympics because the joy is overwhelming.

According to Boglino, the RSPD loves helping out the community and the Jackalope Jump is one of their favorite events that they get to participate in. On top of the officers participating, they also love getting their administration staff, such as the chief or commanders, in on the fun as well.

In the state of Wyoming, there are over 1,600 athletes. The fall games usually happen in Casper, WY, whereas the summer games usually take place in Laramie or Gillette, WY. These competitions give the athletes the opportunity to train their craft, buy their uniforms, stay in hotels, and travel.

The whole goal as stated by James is to beat the other communities in money raised. Registration can take place online or on the day of the event.

In order to raise money, those who don’t want to jump will make pledges. In order for that team to jump in they must raise $100. As soon as that money is raised, the team is allowed to jump.

The Jackalope Jump will be taking place on February 4 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Wataha Pond – 2059 Clubhouse Dr. While teams wait for their name to be called to jump in, they can treat themselves to food and hot chocolate.

Volunteers are always welcome. If interested, you are able to call Life Skills at (307) 362-6422 or the RSPD at (307) 352-1575 to get registered. James wants to take a moment to thank the entire community for helping raise so much money for the Special Olympic athletes. She is very excited about another incredible event this year.