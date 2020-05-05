Fremont and Laramie Counties with more new cases of COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 5, 2020) — Just two counties in the state reported new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site, Fremont County registered another six new cases with Laramie County reporting three. Fremont County now has reported 128 cases with Laramie County reporting 104.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County reported on Monday, the county’s eleventh confirmed case was released in improved condition on Sunday. The woman in her 50’s, had been admitted to the hospital last Thursday. The woman’s contacts all remain quarantined, according to Kim Lionberger, Sweetwater County Public Health Director.

Wyoming’s total number of lab confirmed cases is now 444, with 152 probable cases. Statewide recoveries improved by 14 Monday to bring the state’s number to 405. Wyoming’s death toll from the disease remains at seven.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Monday night: Albany (8, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (15, -), Carbon (5, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (128, +6), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (104, +3), Lincoln (6, -), Natrona (38, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (11, -), Teton (67, -), Uinta (6, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday night: Big Horn (1), Campbell (9), Converse (9), Fremont (9), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (54), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (3).