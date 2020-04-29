Fremont County COVID-19 new cases slowed Tuesday as county goes over the 100 mark

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 29, 2020) — Fremont County’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 went over the century mark on Tuesday with three more reported cases of the disease. Fremont County now has a state leading 101 reported cases, 49 of which have been reported in the last five days. Laramie County, second with 92, also had three new cases Tuesday. Teton County reported one new case.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site, Wyoming now has had 396 laboratory confirmed cases since the first one was reported in Sheridan County on March 11. Carbon County’s COVID-19 confirmed case total dropped for six to four on Tuesday, but no explanation was given. Sweetwater County remains at 10 confirmed cases with six probable cases.

The WDH is also reporting Tuesday the state’s probable cases increased by nine to 140. Recovered cases jumped by 19 to 362.

As of Tuesday night, 9,077 tests had been performed in the state. Wyoming’s death toll from the disease remains at seven.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Tuesday night: Albany (7, -), Big Horn (1, -), Campbell (14, -), Carbon (4, -2), Converse (11,-), Crook (5, -), Fremont (101, +3), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (92, +3), Lincoln (6, -), Natrona (39, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (10, -), Teton (65, +1), Uinta (6, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday night: Albany (1), Big Horn (1), Campbell (9), Converse (10), Fremont (8), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (42), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (6), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (3).