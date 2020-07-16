Fremont County man passes away from COVID-19, death toll now 24 statewide

FREMONT COUNTY, WYOMING (July 16, 2020) — A Fremont County man identified previously as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) died recently, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The older man had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 and had been hospitalized in another state when he died.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 24 coronavirus-related deaths, 1,644 lab-confirmed cases, and 382 probable cases reported.

WDH recommendations meant to slow and limit transmission of the virus include:

Staying home from work and away from others when ill unless medical care is needed

Maintaining physical distancing of 6 feet whenever practical

Wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing is not reasonable

Wyoming resident deaths are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information.

If the disease did not cause or contribute to the person’s death, that person’s death is not reflected in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.