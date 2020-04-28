Fremont County now leads WY in total COVID-19 reported cases with 15 more Monday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 28, 2020) — Fremont County’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to grow at a rapid rate with 15 more reported cases on Monday. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site, Fremont County has now surpassed Laramie County for the highest county total in the state with 98 confirmed cases, 46 of those cases in the last four days.

Laramie County, with four more reported cases Monday, now has reported 89 positive cases. Fremont County’s dramatic jump is being credit to expanded testing and contact tracing.

The state’s COVID-19 Monday total is now 391, 21 more than Sunday’s total. New cases were also reported in Albany County (1), and Converse County (1). Sweetwater County remains at 10 confirmed cases with six probable cases.

The WDH is also reporting Monday the state’s probable cases dropped by one to 131. Recovered cases improved by one to 343.

As of Monday night, 8,615 tests had been performed in the state. Wyoming’s death toll from the disease remains at seven.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Monday night: Albany (7, +1), Big Horn (1, -), Campbell (14, -), Carbon (6, -), Converse (11, +1-), Crook (5, -), Fremont (98, +15), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (89, +4), Lincoln (6, -), Natrona (39, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (10, -), Teton (64, -), Uinta (6, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday night: Big Horn (1), Campbell (9), Converse (6), Fremont (8), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (39), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (6), Teton (31), Uinta (1), and Washakie (3).