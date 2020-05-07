Fremont County registers 24 new COIVD-19 cases, Sweetwater County 1

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 7, 2020) — Wyoming’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 took its biggest jump in weeks with 26 new lab confirmed cases Wednesday. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site, 24 of the new cases came from Fremont County, who’s total case count is now 155.

The other new cases were one each in Laramie County and here in Sweetwater County.

Sweetwater County’s twelfth confirmed case is a Green River woman in her 40’s who was admitted to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County early Wednesday morning. At last report, she was still hospitalized in stable condition.

Wyoming’s total number of lab confirmed cases is now 479, with 152 probable cases. Recovered cases now totals 416. State wide testing stands at 12,715 as of Wednesday.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Wednesday night: Albany (8, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (15, -), Carbon (5, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (155, +24), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (109, +1), Lincoln (7, -), Natrona (38, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (12, +1), Teton (67, -), Uinta (6, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday night: Big Horn (1), Campbell (9), Converse (9), Fremont (9), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (54), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (3).