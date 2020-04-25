Fremont County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases Friday with state total at 349

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 23, 2020) — Wyoming’s lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by 17 cases Friday to now number 349 statewide, according to the latest figures posted by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The WDH is also reporting the state’s probable cases grew 124.

Fremont County reported 13 new lab confirmed cases Friday bringing their total to 66. Other new cases were reported in Crook County (1), Teton (1) and Laramie County (2). Laramie County’s state leading total is now 83 confirmed cases. Sweetwater County’s confirmed case count is still 10 with six probable cases.

Wyoming’s reported recovered cases soared by 42 on Friday to now total 321. As of Friday night, 8,045 tests had been performed in the state. Wyoming’s death toll from the disease remains at seven.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Friday night: Albany (6,-), Big Horn (1, -), Campbell (14, -), Carbon (4, -), Converse (10, -), Crook (5, +1), Fremont (66, +13), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (83, +2), Lincoln (6, -), Natrona (39, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (10, -), Teton (64, +1), Uinta (6, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Friday night: Big Horn (1), Campbell (6), Converse (6), Crook (1), Fremont (6), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (37), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (6), Teton (31), Uinta (1), and Washakie (3).