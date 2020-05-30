Fremont County with 12 news cases of COVID-19 Friday with another death reported

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 30, 2020) — Fremont County’s total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped by another 12 Friday according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. In addition to the new cases, Fremont County also reported the death of an older woman who had been hospitalized for the disease. The woman did have health conditions that put her at higher risk of severe disease in connection with COVID-19.

As of Friday’s WDH report, Wyoming’s coronavirus-related death toll is now 16. The statewide the lab-confirmed cases number was 682, with recovered cases at 642.

Beside’s Fremont County’s 12 new cases Friday, lab-confirmed cases also were reported in Albany, Campbell, and Natrona counties, each county with one.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Friday’s postings: Albany (23, +1), Big Horn (4, -), Campbell (18, +1), Carbon (9, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (244, +12), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (8, -), Johnson (14, -), Laramie (122, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (62, +1), Niobrara (1, -), Park (2, -), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (18, -), Teton (69, -), Uinta (9, -), and Washakie (30,-), Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Friday: Albany (2), Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (10), Fremont (29), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (4), Johnson (4), Laramie (66), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (3), and Washakie (5).