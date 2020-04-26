Fremont County with another 10 COVID-19 cases Saturday as state total is 362

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 26, 2020) — Wyoming’s lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by another 13 cases Saturday to raise the state’s total to 362 according to the latest figures posted by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). That makes 30 new cases in the last two days, 23 of which were reported in Fremont County. The WDH is also reporting the state’s probable cases grew by five to 129.

Fremont County reported 10 new lab confirmed cases Saturday after reporting 13 on Friday. Fremont County has now reported 76 confirmed cases. Saturday’s other new cases were all in Laramie County (3) where their total is now 86, the highest county count in the state. Sweetwater County’s confirmed case count is still 10 with six probable cases.

Wyoming’s reported recovered cases improved by another 13 Saturday to now total 334. As of Saturday night, 8,360 tests had been performed in the state. Wyoming’s death toll from the disease remains at seven.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Saturday night: Albany (6,-), Big Horn (1, -), Campbell (14, -), Carbon (4, -), Converse (10, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (76, +10), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (86, +3), Lincoln (6, -), Natrona (39, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (10, -), Teton (64, -), Uinta (6, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Saturday night: Big Horn (1), Campbell (9), Converse (6), Fremont (6), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (38), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (6), Teton (31), Uinta (1), and Washakie (3).