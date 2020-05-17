Fremont County woman dies due to COVID-19 as 9 counties with new cases Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 17, 2020) — Saturday night, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported a Fremont County resident previously identified as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases has died. Wyoming’s death total from the disease is now eight.

The WDH is reporting the confirmed death involves an older hospitalized woman who had existing conditions that put her at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus. No further details were released.

Saturday, Wyoming recorded on of it’s biggest statewide increases in lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 18 reported new cases, including one here in Sweetwater County. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site, the 18 new reported cases were spread out over nine Wyoming counties. The state’s total reported COVID-19 cases, as of Saturday, is now 559.

Fremont County went over the 200 mark for total confirmed cases with five more on Saturday (202 total), Natrona County added three cases Saturday with Sweetwater, Albany, Carbon, Hot Springs, Teton, Uinta, and Washakie counties all reporting one each Saturday.

Sweetwater County’s new case (No. 16) is a Rock Springs man in his 50s. He is in good condition and is isolating at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health. The case does not appear to be linked to previous COVID-19 cases. At last report, Sweetwater County Public Health is continuing contact tracing efforts.

The WDH is reporting Wyoming’s total of recovered cases is now 498. Eleven lab-confirmed cases here in Sweetwater County are now recovered, according to Sweetwater County Public Health. The statewide probable case number is now at 182.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Saturday’s postings: Albany (9, +1), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (16, -), Carbon (7, +1), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (202, +5), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (2, +1), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (119, +3), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (43, +3), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (16, +1), Teton (69, +1), Uinta (8, +1), and Washakie (6, +1).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Saturday’s report: Big Horn (1), Campbell (13), Carbon (7), Converse (9), Fremont (18), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (4), Johnson (4), Laramie (62), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (3).