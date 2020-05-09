Fremont County’s COVID-19 continues to climb Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 9, 2020) — Another seven new confirmed lab tested cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site.

Once again, Fremont County led in the state’s new case count with five more on Friday bringing their county total to a state leading 164. Goshen County and Uinta County also reported one new case each Friday.

Wyoming now has had 490 lab confirmed cases of the disease, with 154 probable cases. Recovered cases in the state improved by 10 more on Friday to bring that count to 438. State wide testing stands at 13,314 as of Friday evening.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Friday night: Albany (8, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (16, -), Carbon (5, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (164, +5), Goshen (4, +1), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (109, -), Lincoln (7, -), Natrona (38, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (12, -), Teton (67, -), Uinta (7, +1), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Friday night: Big Horn (1), Campbell (9), Converse (9), Fremont (11), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (54), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (3).