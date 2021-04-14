‘Freshman of the Year’ Williams leaving Cowboy basketball

Advertisement

April 14, 2021 — Wyoming freshman basketball player Marcus Williams has entered the transfer portal. Williams was the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the year last season.

“We thank Marcus for his contributions to our program, and we wish him well in the future,” commented Jeff Linder, Cowboys head coach, in a press release from the school.

Williams, from Dickinson, Texas, led Wyoming in scoring at 14.8 points per game. He also added 4.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds in the 25 games he played in this past season. He is the second Cowboy starter to enter the transfer portal. At the end of March, sophomore Kwane Mable III announced his decision to transfer.