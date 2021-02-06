Friday Area Basketball Scores/Saturday’s Schedule

Advertisement

February 6, 2021

Friday Area Girls Basketball Scores:

Farson-Eden 44 – Little Snake River 34

Pinedale 52 – Powell 45

Lovell 59 – Kemmerer 40

Mountain View 54 – Big Piney 50

Friday Area Boys Basketball Scores:



Farson-Eden 61 – Little Snake River 34

Powell 73 – Pinedale 32

Lovell 56 – Kemmerer 45

Mountain View 57 – Big Piney 45

Saturday Area Girls and Boys Basketball:

Natrona County at Green River

Rock Springs at Evanston

Kemmerer at Powell

Pinedale at Lovell

Lander at Mountain View

Big Piney at Wyoming Indian