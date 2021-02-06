Friday Area Basketball Scores/Saturday’s Schedule

February 6, 2021
Friday Area Girls Basketball Scores:
Farson-Eden 44 – Little Snake River 34
Pinedale 52 – Powell 45
Lovell 59 – Kemmerer 40
Mountain View 54 – Big Piney 50
Friday Area Boys Basketball Scores:
Farson-Eden 61 – Little Snake River 34
Powell 73 – Pinedale 32
Lovell 56 – Kemmerer 45
Mountain View 57 – Big Piney 45
Saturday Area Girls and Boys Basketball:
Natrona County at Green River
Rock Springs at Evanston
Kemmerer at Powell
Pinedale at Lovell
Lander at Mountain View
Big Piney at Wyoming Indian