Friday Area Basketball Scores/Saturday’s Schedule

February 6, 2021

Friday Area Girls Basketball Scores:

Farson-Eden 44 – Little Snake River 34
Pinedale 52 – Powell 45
Lovell 59 – Kemmerer 40
Mountain View 54 – Big Piney 50

 

Friday Area Boys Basketball Scores:

Farson-Eden 61 – Little Snake River 34
Powell 73 – Pinedale 32
Lovell 56 – Kemmerer 45
Mountain View 57 – Big Piney 45

Saturday Area Girls and Boys Basketball: 

Natrona County at Green River
Rock Springs at Evanston
Kemmerer at Powell
Pinedale at Lovell
Lander at Mountain View
Big Piney at Wyoming Indian

