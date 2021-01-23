Friday area high school basketball results/Saturday schedule

Advertisement



January 23, 2021

Friday Area High School Boys Basketball

Riverton 53 – Rock Springs 34

Lyman 65 – Kemmerer 49

Mountain View 69 – Pinedale 27

Big Piney 77 – Wind River 54

Friday Area High School Girls Basketball

Rock Springs 47 – Riverton 29

Pinedale 44 – Mountain View 42

Lyman 52 – Kemmerer 48

Big Piney 58 – Wind River 30



Saturday Area High School Boys and Girls Schedule

Jackson at Green River

Cody at Rock Springs

Farson-Eden at Guernsey-Sunrise

Lovell at Worland

Kemmerer at Mountain View

Pinedale at Lyman