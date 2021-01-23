Friday area high school basketball results/Saturday schedule

January 23, 2021

Friday Area High School Boys Basketball

Riverton 53 – Rock Springs 34
Lyman 65 – Kemmerer 49
Mountain View 69 – Pinedale 27
Big Piney 77 – Wind River 54

 

Friday Area High School Girls Basketball

Rock Springs 47 – Riverton 29
Pinedale 44 – Mountain View 42
Lyman 52 – Kemmerer 48
Big Piney 58 – Wind River 30


Saturday Area High School Boys and Girls Schedule

Jackson at Green River
Cody at Rock Springs
Farson-Eden at Guernsey-Sunrise
Lovell at Worland
Kemmerer at Mountain View
Pinedale at Lyman

 

 

