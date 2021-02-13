Friday area high school basketball/Saturday schedule

Advertisement

February 13, 2021

Friday Area Girls Basketball Scores

Green River at Riverton – Postponed

Encampment at Farson-Eden – No Score Available

Lyman at Rawlins – Postponed

Worland 52 – Lovell 23

Mountain View at Kemmerer – Postponed

Big Piney 46 – Wind River 10

Friday Area Boys Basketball Scores

Riverton 46 – Green River 36

Farson-Eden 59 – Encampment 47

Woland 47 – Lovell 44

Lyman at Rawlins – Postponed

Lander 79 – Pinedale 27

Mountain View at Kemmerer – Postponed

Big Piney 58 – Wind River 56

Saturday Area High School Games



Green River at Cody – Boys & Girls

Star Valley at Rock Springs – Boys & Girls

Saratoga at Farson-Eden – Boys & Girls

Big Piney at St. Stephens – Boys & Girls

Lander at Kemmerer – canceled