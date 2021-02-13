Friday area high school basketball/Saturday schedule

February 13, 2021
Friday Area Girls Basketball Scores
Green River at Riverton – Postponed
Encampment at Farson-Eden – No Score Available
Lyman at Rawlins – Postponed
Worland 52 – Lovell 23
Mountain View at Kemmerer – Postponed
Big Piney 46 – Wind River 10
Friday Area Boys Basketball Scores
Riverton 46 – Green River 36
Farson-Eden 59 – Encampment 47
Woland 47 – Lovell 44
Lyman at Rawlins – Postponed
Lander 79 – Pinedale 27
Mountain View at Kemmerer – Postponed
Big Piney 58 – Wind River 56
Saturday Area High School Games
Green River at Cody – Boys & Girls
Star Valley at Rock Springs – Boys & Girls
Saratoga at Farson-Eden – Boys & Girls
Big Piney at St. Stephens – Boys & Girls
Lander at Kemmerer – canceled