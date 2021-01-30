Friday area high school basketball scores/Saturday schedule

Advertisement



January 30, 2021

Friday Boys Area High School Basketball

Rock Springs 56 – Natrona County 51

Powell 65 – Lovell 43

Kemmerer 59 – Pinedale 39

Mountain View 55 – Lyman 39

Farson-Eden vs. Cokeville – No Score

Friday Area Girls Basketball

Natrona County 63 – Rock Springs 30

Pinedale 47 – Kemmerer 37

Lovell 54 – Powell 42

Lyman 39 – Mountain View 38

Cokeville 67 – Farson-Eden 38

Saturday Boys and Girls Area Basketball



Sheridan vs. Rock Springs in Casper

Green River at Star Valley

Lovell at Lander

Big Piney at Shoshoni

Manila, Utah at Kemmerer