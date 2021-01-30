Friday area high school basketball scores/Saturday schedule

January 30, 2021

Friday Boys Area High School Basketball

Rock Springs 56 – Natrona County 51
Powell 65 – Lovell 43
Kemmerer 59 – Pinedale 39
Mountain View 55 – Lyman 39
Farson-Eden vs. Cokeville – No Score

 

Friday Area Girls Basketball

Natrona County 63 – Rock Springs 30
Pinedale 47 – Kemmerer 37
Lovell 54 – Powell 42
Lyman 39 – Mountain View 38
Cokeville 67 – Farson-Eden 38

Saturday Boys and Girls Area Basketball

Sheridan vs. Rock Springs in Casper
Green River at Star Valley
Lovell at Lander
Big Piney at Shoshoni
Manila, Utah at Kemmerer

