Friday area high school basketball scores/Saturday schedule

January 30, 2021
Friday Boys Area High School Basketball
Rock Springs 56 – Natrona County 51
Powell 65 – Lovell 43
Kemmerer 59 – Pinedale 39
Mountain View 55 – Lyman 39
Farson-Eden vs. Cokeville – No Score
Friday Area Girls Basketball
Natrona County 63 – Rock Springs 30
Pinedale 47 – Kemmerer 37
Lovell 54 – Powell 42
Lyman 39 – Mountain View 38
Cokeville 67 – Farson-Eden 38
Saturday Boys and Girls Area Basketball
Sheridan vs. Rock Springs in Casper
Green River at Star Valley
Lovell at Lander
Big Piney at Shoshoni
Manila, Utah at Kemmerer