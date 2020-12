Friday area high school basketball scores/Saturday Schedule

Advertisement

(December 19, 2020)

Friday’s Flaming Gorge Tournament Varsity Girls

Green River 44 – Campbell County 42

Thunder Basin 78 – Rock Springs 27

Star Valley 39 – Pinedale 28

Laramie 56 – Jackson 32

Bear Lake, Idaho 60 – Little Snake River 31

Mountain View 36 – Grace, Idaho 31

Friday’s Flaming Gorge Tournament Varsity Boys

Campbell County 79 – Green River 70

Thunder Basin 80 – Rock Springs 51

Westside, Idaho 72 – Pinedale 29

Laramie 57 – Jackson 25

Bear Lake, Idaho 58 – Mountain View 42

Farson-Eden 48 – WEstside, Idaho 44

Other Friday Area Girls Scores

Lyman 45 – Burns 22

Lovell 38 – Buffalo 33

Big Piney 42 – Shoshoni 37

Big Piney 43 – Burlington 33



Saturday’s Flaming Gorge Tournament Varisty Girls Schedule

Green River vs. Casper Kelly Walsh at GRHS

Mountain View vs. Rawlins at GRHS

Farson-Eden vs. Grace, Idaho at Lincoln School Green River

Thunder Basin vs. Star Valley at Lincoln School Green River

Pinedale vs. Bear Lake, Idaho at Lincoln School Green River

Rock Springs vs. Campbell County at RSHS

Grace, Idaho vs. Little Snake River at RSHS

Saturday’s Flaming Gorge Tournament Varsity Girls Schedule

Green River vs. Kelly Walsh at GRHS

Mountain Views vs. Grace, Idaho at GRHS

Pinedale vs. Grace, Idaho at GRHS

Thunder Basin vs. Westside, Idaho at Lincoln School Green River

Manila, Utah vs. Little Snake River

Rock Springs vs. Campbell County at RSHS

Rawlins vs. Bear Lake, Idaho at RSHS

Other Friday Area Boys Scores

Burns 66 – Lyman 62

Buffalo 66 – Lovell 40

Big Piney 62 – Shoshoni 54