Friday Area High School Football Scores And Other Sports Results

Rock Springs, WY (10/12/19) – Here are the results for area high schools from Friday, October 11, 2019.

Local Football

Thunder Basin 24 – Rock Springs 14

Green River 14 – Evanston 7

Farson-Eden at Little Snake River 2:00 p.m. today

Area Football

Mountain View 45 – Lyman 0

Big Piney 9 – Pinedale 6

Lovell 58 – Greybull 0

Glenrock 16 – Kemmerer 6

Local Volleyball

Rock Springs 3 – Jackson 0

Star Valley at Rock Springs today

Riverton 3 – Green River 1

From 1A Volleyball Jamboree in Dubois

Fason-Eden 1 – Burlington 1

Kaycee 2 – Farson-Eden 0

Farson-Eden 1 – Midwest 1

Area Volleyball (from 3A West Duals in Lyman)

Lander 3 – Big Piney 0

Pinedale 3 – Worland 1

Lyman 3 – Powell 0

Mountain View 3 – Lovell 0

Powell 3 – Big Piney 0

Pinedale 3 – Lovell 0

Lyman 3 – Lander 2

Worland 3 – Mountain View 0

Local Girls Swimming

Rock Springs Invitational Today