Friday Area High School Football Scores And Other Sports Results

Rock Springs, WY (10/12/19) – Here are the results for area high schools from Friday, October 11, 2019.
Local Football
Thunder Basin 24 – Rock Springs 14
Green River 14 – Evanston 7
Farson-Eden at Little Snake River 2:00 p.m. today
Area Football
Mountain View 45 – Lyman 0
Big Piney 9 – Pinedale 6
Lovell 58 – Greybull 0
Glenrock 16 – Kemmerer 6
Local Volleyball
Rock Springs 3 – Jackson 0
Star Valley at Rock Springs today
Riverton 3 – Green River 1
From 1A Volleyball Jamboree in Dubois
Fason-Eden 1 – Burlington 1
Kaycee 2 – Farson-Eden 0
Farson-Eden 1 – Midwest 1
Area Volleyball (from 3A West Duals in Lyman)
Lander 3 – Big Piney 0
Pinedale 3 – Worland 1
Lyman 3 – Powell 0
Mountain View 3 – Lovell 0
Powell 3 – Big Piney 0
Pinedale 3 – Lovell 0
Lyman 3 – Lander 2
Worland 3 – Mountain View 0
Local Girls Swimming
Rock Springs Invitational Today