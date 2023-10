Friday area high school results/Saturday schedule

October 14, 2023

Friday Area High School Football

Rock Springs 21 – Laramie 14

Star Valley 47 – Green River 6

Mountain View 42 – Pinedale 7

Lyman 36 – Rich County, Utah 13

Little Snake River 53 – Farson-Eden 0

Saturday Area High School Football

None scheduled

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Mountain View 3 – Pinedale 0

Little Snake River 3 – Farson-Eden 0

Lyman 3 – Rich County, Uath 2

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Jackson at Green River

Rock Springs at Cody

Mountain View at Lander

Saratoga at Farson-Eden

Encampment at Farson-Eden

Friday Area High School Girls Swimming and Diving

Rock Springs and Green River at Gillette Pre-Invite – No scores kept

Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming and Diving

Rock Springs and Green River at Gillette Invitational