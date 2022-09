Friday area high school results/Saturday schedule

September 10, 2022

Friday Area High School Football

Campbell County 31 – Rock Springs 28

Green River 48 – Rawlins 0

Lyman 40 – Pinedale 0

Mountain View 12 – Rich, Utah 10

Saturday Area High School Football

Encampment at Farson-Eden

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Little Snake River at Farson-Eden – No Score

Powell 1 – Lyman 1 (at Rawlins, Powell wins tie-breaker)

Lyman 2 – Wheatland 0 (at Rawlins)

Lyman 2 – Glenrock 0 (at Rawlins)

Mountain View 2 – Lovell 0 (at Rawlins)

Mountain View 2 – Torrington 0 (at Rawlins)

Buffalo 1 – Mountain View 1 (at Rawlins, Buffalo wins tie-breaker)

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Mountain View and Lyman continue to play in Rawlins

Friday Area High School Tennis

Green River at Cheyenne South – No Score

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South – No Score

Saturday Area High School Tennis

Rock Springs at Cheyenne East and Central

Green River at Cheyenne East and Central

Friday Area High School Girls Swimming

Sheridan 107 – Rock Springs 73 (at Laramie Duals)

Rock Springs 101 – Evanston 73 (at Laramie Duals)

Laramie 128 – Rock Springs 58 (at Laramie Duals)

Green River at Lander dual – No Score

Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming

Rock Springs at Cheyenne Invite

Lyman hosting Kemmerer and Rawlins

Saturday Area High School Cross County

Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View compete at the Cheif Nation meet in Ethete, Wyoming