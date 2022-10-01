Friday area high school results/Saturday schedule

October 1, 2022

Friday Area High School Football

Natrona County 34 – Rock Springs 13
Cody 69 – Green River 6
Cokeville 21 – Mountain View 0
Burlington 66 – Farso-Eden 16

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Lyman 3 – Cokeville 0
Greybull 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Thermopolis)
Riverside 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Thermopolis)
Wind River 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Thermopolis)
Saratoga 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Thermopolis)

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs at Cody
Green River at Star Valley
Lyman at Mountain View
Farson-Eden at Thermopolis tournament

Friday Area High School Swimming

Green Duals vs. Cheyenne Central and Laramie
See individual highlights here

Saturday Area High School Swimming

Rock Springs Duals vs. Cheyenne Central and Laramie

Friday Area High School Cross County

Green River, Mountain View, and Lyman at the Evanston Invitational – No results available

