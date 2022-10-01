Friday area high school results/Saturday schedule

October 1, 2022
Friday Area High School Football
Natrona County 34 – Rock Springs 13
Cody 69 – Green River 6
Cokeville 21 – Mountain View 0
Burlington 66 – Farso-Eden 16
Friday Area High School Volleyball
Lyman 3 – Cokeville 0
Greybull 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Thermopolis)
Riverside 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Thermopolis)
Wind River 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Thermopolis)
Saratoga 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Thermopolis)
Saturday Area High School Volleyball
Rock Springs at Cody
Green River at Star Valley
Lyman at Mountain View
Farson-Eden at Thermopolis tournament
Friday Area High School Swimming
Green Duals vs. Cheyenne Central and Laramie
See individual highlights here
Saturday Area High School Swimming
Rock Springs Duals vs. Cheyenne Central and Laramie
Friday Area High School Cross County
Green River, Mountain View, and Lyman at the Evanston Invitational – No results available