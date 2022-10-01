Friday area high school results/Saturday schedule

October 1, 2022

Friday Area High School Football

Natrona County 34 – Rock Springs 13

Cody 69 – Green River 6

Cokeville 21 – Mountain View 0

Burlington 66 – Farso-Eden 16

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Lyman 3 – Cokeville 0

Greybull 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Thermopolis)

Riverside 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Thermopolis)

Wind River 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Thermopolis)

Saratoga 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Thermopolis)

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs at Cody

Green River at Star Valley

Lyman at Mountain View

Farson-Eden at Thermopolis tournament

Friday Area High School Swimming

Green Duals vs. Cheyenne Central and Laramie

Saturday Area High School Swimming

Rock Springs Duals vs. Cheyenne Central and Laramie

Friday Area High School Cross County

Green River, Mountain View, and Lyman at the Evanston Invitational – No results available

